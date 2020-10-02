American Rapper Nicki Minaj has given birth to her first child with husband Kenneth Petty.
According to E! News, Minaj, of Indian and Trinidadian origin, welcomed the child on Sept. 30 in Los Angeles. This comes a few months after she announced her pregnancy back in July.
"#Preggers. Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes," she had written in the post.
The couple had tied the knot in October 2019 after obtaining their marriage license in July 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.