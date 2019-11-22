LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Southern California musician Raja Kumari will be among those who will host the 2019 American Music Awards pre-ceremony on Nov. 24 at the Microsoft Theater here. This makes her the first ever Indian American to host the red carpet at these awards.
The pre-show, as every viewer knows, will include interviews with nominees, performers and presenters before the AMA officially starts.
Raja Kumari told the media, “Today, I’m the first Indian American to host the pre-show and I couldn’t be prouder. Representing my community while being a part of such an incredible night is an honor.”
At the AMA the biggest artists and pop culture icons come together to honor the greats and the newcomers. “Growing up in America, the AMAs were always an exciting night in the house. I would wait all year to see the artists in their beautiful dresses and their incredible performances. It always inspired me to reach for my dreams,” the rapper-singer told ANI.
Apart from Kumari, the award ceremony will be also be hosted by Sofia Carson, AJ Gibson, Jaymes Vaughan, Lauren Jauregui, and Nick Viall.
Raja Kumari has said in the past she is inspired in her music style by composer A. R. Rahman. In 2018, she co-wrote and performed the song titled 'Roots' and 'City Slums' in collaboration with Divine.
