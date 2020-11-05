Like many other film festivals this year, the Scottsdale International Film Festival, too, has decided to go virtual because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Indian American actor Ravi Patel’s film, “Butter,” is among 20 curated films that will be screened at the 2020 film festival.
The 20th edition of the festival runs Nov. 6-Nov. 10. Films are available to watch on your TV through Roku, Apple TV and Chromecast and can also be watched on a computer, notebook, mobile device or tablet. But all films are only available to viewers in Arizona.
Directed by Paul A. Kaufman, the 110-minute film follows a lonely obese teenager everyone calls “Butter” who is about to make history. He is going to eat himself to death, live on the Internet, and everyone is invited to watch.
Patel, as India-West had previously reported, portrays Butter’s caring and offbeat Doctor Bean who tries to make positive changes in his life.
The film stars Mira Sorvino, Mykelti Williamson, Annabeth Gish, Alex Kersting, McKalley Miller and Brian Van Holt.
India-West Staff Reporter
