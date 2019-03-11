Actor Raza Jaffrey, who gained national recognition as Neal Hudson, the seasoned doctor in the ER in the CBS medical drama, “Code Black,” is back, and how!
The British Indian actor plays the role of FBI agent Daniel Zain in the new NBC spy thriller, “The Enemy Within,” which is filled with traitors, espionage and difficult choices.
In this character-based psychological thriller, per the official synopsis, Erica Shepherd (Jennifer Carpenter), a brilliant former CIA operative now known as one of the most notorious traitors in recent American history, is serving life in a Supermax prison. Against every fiber of his being, but with nowhere else to turn, FBI agent Will Keaton (Morris Chestnut) enlists Shepherd to help track down a fiercely dangerous and elusive criminal she knows all too well. While Shepherd and Keaton have different motivations for bringing the enemy to justice, they both know that to catch a spy, they must think like one.
Jaffrey’s character Daniel is an interrogation specialist, but an empathetic one, and is also a close confidant of Keaton.
The show, the cast of which includes Kelli Garner, Cassandra Freeman and Noah Mills, premiered Feb. 25.
“The Enemy Within” is created by Ken Woodruff, who executive produces alongside Matt Corman, Chris Ord and Charles Beeson. It is produced by Universal Television.
“The Enemy Within” airs every Monday at 10/9c on NBC.
After “Code Black,” Jaffrey was seen in a recurring role on Netflix’s classic sci-fi reboot series, “Lost in Space.” Previously, he also received critical acclaim for his portrayal of Aasar Khan in Showtime’s hit series, “Homeland,” opposite Claire Danes.
Jaffrey’s filmography includes “The Rendezvous,” David Cronenberg’s “Eastern Promises,” “Harry Brown,” starring Michael Caine, and a role in “Sex and the City 2.”
His upcoming projects include the Reed Morano action thriller, “The Rhythm Section,” starring Blake Lively, Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown. The film is slated to release Nov. 22 this year.
