Fans are excited for this one! Raza Jaffrey, who has played a variety of characters, essays a pivotal role in “The Rhythm Section,” a revenge thriller which will be in theaters everywhere Jan. 31.
The film stars Blake Lively as Stephanie Patrick, an ordinary woman on a path of self-destruction after her family is tragically killed in a plane crash. When Stephanie discovers that the crash was not an accident, she enters a dark, complex world to seek revenge on those responsible and find her own redemption.
The film’s thrilling trailer, which has racked up over 3.5 million views, shows that Jaffrey plays the person who breaks the news to Lively that the crash was because of a bomb explosion.
Based on the novel by Mark Burnell, from director Reed Morano (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and the producers of the James Bond film series, “The Rhythm Section” also stars Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.
Indian American Vaishali Mistry is one of the executive producers on the film alongside Stuart Ford, Greg Shapiro, Burnell, Rob Friedman, Donald Tang, Simon Williams and Gregg Wilson.
