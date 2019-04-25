Indian American actress Mindy Kaling’s highly-anticipated romantic comedy on Hulu, “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” finally has a release date.
Hulu has zeroed in on July 31 for the 10-episode series.
The limited series, written and executive produced by Kaling and Matt Warburton, is inspired by the 1994 British romantic comedy film. The series will follow a group of friends as their lives intersect through five events.
Here’s Hulu’s synopsis, per Deadline: “Four American friends reunite for a fabulous London wedding. But after a bombshell at the altar throws their lives into turmoil, they must weather a tumultuous year of romance and heartbreak. Relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused, and of course, there are four weddings… and a funeral.”
Among other actors like Nathalie Emmanuel, Guz Khan, Rebecca Rittenhouse and Brandon Mychal Smith, the series also stars British Indian actor Nikesh Patel and Indian actor Harish Patel.
Nikesh Patel, best known for his role on PBS’ period drama, “Indian Summers,” which delved into the British Raj and its decline, is set to play Kash, a struggling actor in London, while Harish Patel, seen in numerous Hindi films and TV shows, has been cast as Haroon.
Kaling and Warburton – who teamed up together for “The Mindy Project” – are executive producing alongside Jonathan Prince, Howard Klein (3 Arts), Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.
The series comes to Hulu from MGM Television and Universal Television, with MGM serving as the lead studio, and marks Kaling’s second original series with Hulu following “The Mindy Project,” which Fox cancelled in 2015.
