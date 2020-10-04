A science fiction YouTube movie based upon a futuristic time, “Remember Me,” condenses the message in a mere three minutes. Produced and directed by Indian American Avi Bagla, who also stars in the film, is one of his freelance films that has been purchased by an independent studio and promoted by the ‘Dust’ network streaming platform.
Having premiered Aug. 27, the short film, whose length is just as long as an advertisement, and yet, the content deep and meaningful, unfurls the idea of what the future could be for many people. It has been encapsulated as a comedy.
This thought-provoking movie, with a serious theme, though made before the pandemic, is yet relevant in today’s air of loneliness. But then again, nobody wants to admit it. The idea is best projected, therefore, as situational jesting.
The unkempt living room with a towel on the sofa speaks of the solo actor Akash’s boredom. It is the working of the props, wildfire shooting outside his room window and the thuds that give the effects of time and mood. Akash has no inane gimmicks and gestures, his idle talk, with a long phone list and gusty narration, adds much humorous content. This is a one actor anecdote, averting his monotony in a lighter tone, and conveys across his message well.
The movie, Bagla told India-West, “was a two-month project. A three-hour shoot, post production work and licensing put together. The idea had struck me in 2019, and I sat on that subject, and decided to film it this year. Sci-fi movies have been around for a while, and I have always been impressed by the mix of skeptical focus and an idea of what future could be.”
He added, “My fascination for movie making has been since school days with internet around, and I found it interesting to see logical creative ideas executed in technical form. I liked editing videos. I was alone many times and cashed on that idea here. I love comedy and by the mere ridiculousness of the situation, this movie has laughter every 15 seconds."
