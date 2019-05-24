SAN JOSE, Calif. — Gurdas Maan, one of the most revered Punjabi singers, entertained a packed house May 18 at the City National Civic here during a high-energy concert.
The popular singer/songwriter, who is loved by millions across the world, began the sold-out concert with ‘Saraswati Vandana.’
After that he went on to render some of his superhit songs such as “Sajna Ve Sajna,” “Heer,” “Kudiye Kismat Pudiye” and “Tere Mere Pyar De Taare Gwaah Ne,”
The energy in the arena was palpable, with his fans singing along, and some even dancing to his tunes. That was proof enough that Maan’s tunes resonate with the young and old alike.
Considered a living legend of the Punjabi music industry, the famed singer, who was accompanied by his band, made sure he delivered a performance that fans would remember for a long time.
Maan, who is credited with over 30 albums, is known not just for his music but also for his acting skills. He has starred in films like “Sukhmani: Hope for Life” and “Shaheed Uddham Singh,” making appearances in Bollywood films like “Veer Zaara.”
Maan, who has a huge following in the Punjabi community, continued his superlative act, singing some of his iconic songs like “Apna Punjab Howe” and “Challa” and playing a tambourine.
The San Jose show was organized by Bikramjeet Singh Bhatia of Bollywood Events. The emcee for the show was Shakti Manak.
Just after the intermission, Bollywood Events recognized the sponsors of the show. These included Anjaneyap Global, Rajjot Kitchen, Amit Gambhir, Dr. Param Singh, Budwal and Associates, Diya Senior Care, and Inder Dosanjh of Fremont Dublin Auto Group.
The sponsors also included Jus Punjabi, Radio Mirchi, Sade Lok, ET Economy, Navdeep and Mandeep Muhar, 7-11, India Cash and Carry, Guru Trucking, Ekam Auto Sale, One Realty Group and Kafila newspaper.
(See separate photospread for additional photos.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.