Creators of “The Simpsons” have reportedly found an easy way to resolve the controversy that has been dogging the long-running animated Fox comedy.
The character of Apu Nahasapeemapetilon in the show, which has had to grapple with the troubling stereotype of a convenience store clerk with an exaggerated, fake Indian accent since its inception, will finally be dropped out of the show. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2udWu8f).
The news of this latest development comes from Indian American filmmaker Adi Shankar, who launched the “Apu Screenwriting Contest: Crowdsourcing The Cure For The Simpsons” contest back in May.
“I got some disheartening news back, that I’ve verified from multiple sources now: They’re going to drop the Apu character altogether,” said Shankar in an interview with IndieWire. “They aren’t going to make a big deal out of it, or anything like that, but they’ll drop him altogether just to avoid the controversy.”
Shankar also clarified to IndieWire that he got this news from two people who work for “The Simpsons” and a third source who works directly with creator Matt Groening.
Removing the character, Shankar said, would be a mistake.
“If you are a show about cultural commentary and you are too afraid to comment on the culture, especially when it’s a component of the culture you had a hand in creating, then you are a show about cowardice,” Shankar was quoted as saying. “It’s not a step forward, or step backwards, it’s just a massive step sideways. After having read all these wonderful scripts, I feel like sidestepping this issue doesn’t solve it when the whole purpose of art, I would argue, is to bring us together.”
Reacting to this news, Al Jean, who is an executive producer on the show, took to Twitter to “correct this error.”
“Adi Shankar is not a producer on the Simpsons. I wish him the very best but he does not speak for our show,” he wrote.
Jean, however, refrained from confirming or denying the update.
In May, actor Hank Azaria, who voices Apu, addressed the controversy during his appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” He said he was willing to stop voicing the character.
“I say my eyes have been opened. And I think the most important thing is we have to listen to South Asian people, Indian people in this country, when they talk about what they feel and how they think about this character, and what their American experience of it has been,” Azaria said.
Indian American comedian Hari Kondabolu helped spark a conversation about the character in the show which is now in its 30th season, through his 2017 documentary, “The Problem with Apu.” ((Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2udWu8f.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.