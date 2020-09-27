The Serenity Project, a nonprofit founded by Rhodes Scholar Serene Singh in 2016 after losing a best friend, a survivor of violence, to suicide, has premiered its official documentary showcasing its work empowering and investing in womxn survivors across the U.S.
Suicide is one of the leading causes of death for at-risk women in the U.S., womxn who unduly battle body dysmorphia, the nonprofit states.
While working in the U.S. Senate on violence, trafficking and rape policies, the Indian American noticed womxn survivors were never in charge of the settings where changes impacting survivors were created.
Singh dreamt of empowering survivors to dream again. In the face of a culture of mental health stigmatization, societal shaming of survivors, and a lack of tools for at-risk womxn to gain confidence, her vision to support and empower women has made waves and had impact spanning across the United States and reaching hundreds of womxn, the nonprofit’s release said.
Previous project participants include (but are not limited to) survivors of domestic violence, attempted suicides, PTSD, human trafficking, etc., it said.
Empowering womxn survivors to transform their pain into their power is what The Serenity Project is about, the release said.
The Serenity Project empowers “at-risk” womxn by challenging unhealthy beauty standards; the rising number of suicide attempts; and the lack of support, tools and skills survivors receive to grow through the trauma they have gone through, it said.
The Serenity Project begins with 10-to-15 at-risk womxn to participate in a kick-off fashion show (featured in the documentary) followed by a 12-month curriculum called the Soaring Curriculum, alongside a globally-based mentorship program, according to the release.
The curriculum builds skills such as self-compassion, meditation and public speaking, while womxn mentors from around the globe are able to serve as mentors and support survivors to develop passion projects that help the womxn pay their experiences forward and invest in their dreams, according to the release.
The Serenity Project’s recent release of The Serenity Project documentary captures the very first year of the project lifting off the ground, it said.
The live Zoom event followed by the YouTube premiere of the documentary brought tears to the eyes of many viewers who were survivors themselves, according to the release.
“There is nothing more powerful and inspiring than a woman who discovers her wings and uses them to build herself up and bring others with her too. That is what this nonprofit is all about,” Singh said in a statement.
