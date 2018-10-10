BOSTON, Mass. — Readers who love the music of the Beatles and time-travel novels won't want to miss “Bollywood Invasion” by Ricardo Alexanders.
Inspired by a tribute band playing the Beatles' songs with traditional Indian instruments, this clever new release hits the mark for romance, comedy, and suspense, according to a press release from PRNewswire.
Sixteen-year-old John Palmieri is living an average life in modern-day Brooklyn until one day when he wakes up as the prince of a royal family in India, 35 years before he was born. Suddenly, he finds himself with riches and power beyond his wildest fantasies. Brooklyn is readily forgotten. Life becomes a constant stream of debauchery, coming to a stand-still only when he meets "the one."
However, love doesn't come easy. He must become a better man, a pursuit ignited by his memories of Beatles songs on his iPod.
With a plot that moves unexpectedly, and popular Beatles songs beautifully integrated with the story development, readers will be engrossed in a new reading experience along the way. This enlivening read will take readers on a journey from Brooklyn to India, then England, and finally back to New York City, where everything started, said the release.
Alexanders is a descendant of the Great Yyu and lives in Massachusetts. He enjoys music, history and experiencing all kinds of cultures around the world. After obtaining his doctorate in science, he became fascinated with time travel. As an aspiring writer, he loves to write time-travel stories that blend fantasy, science, and real history together.
