Emmy Award-winning actor Riz Ahmed is among the nominees for the ‘Best Actor’ award at the 39th annual IFP Gotham.
The British Pakistani actor, who has been nominated for his work in “Sound of Metal,” is competing with the best in that category. Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nomination for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” while other nominees include Jude Law (“The Nest”), John Magaro (“First Cow”) and Jesse Plemons (“I’m Thinking of Ending Things”).
The 2020 Gotham Awards will be held Jan. 11.
In the Amazon Prime Video film, Ahmed plays the role of itinerant punk-metal drummer Ruben. During a series of adrenaline-fueled one-night gigs, Ruben begins to experience intermittent hearing loss. When a specialist tells him his condition will rapidly worsen, he thinks his music career — and with it his life — is over. His bandmate and girlfriend Lou (Olivia Cooke) checks the recovering heroin addict into a secluded sober house for the deaf in hopes it will prevent a relapse and help him learn to adapt to his new situation. But after being welcomed into a community that accepts him just as he is, Ruben has to choose between his equilibrium and the drive to reclaim the life he once knew.
“Sound of Metal” arrives in select theaters Nov. 20, and on Prime Video Dec. 4 in the U.S.
This isn’t Ahmed’s first Gotham Award nomination. In 2014, he was among the nominees for the Breakthrough Actor award for “Nightcrawler.”
The IFP Gotham Awards are one of the leading awards for independent films and signal the kick-off to the awards season. As the first major award ceremony of the season, the IFP Gotham Awards provide critical early recognition and media attention to worthy independent films. The awards are also unique for their ability to assist in catapulting award recipients prominently into national awards season attention.
