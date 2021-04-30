Indian American actor Rizwan Manji (“Schitt’s Creek”) and his real-life daughter, Ayana Manji, guest star together in the upcoming Eid episode of "Mira, Royal Detective," premiering May 3.
In this special Eid holiday episode titled, "The Eid Mystery," Mira’s friend Sadia asks for her help in solving the case when they find a lost holiday Eid gift envelope on the ground.
Recurring cast member Manji stars as Mr. Khan; Ayana plays Sadia; Zehra Fazal ("Glitch Techs") stars as Mrs. Khan; and Kausar Mohammed ("East of La Brea") plays the role of Mrs. Jafri. Nabeel Arshad, alumna of MPAC Hollywood Bureau and Disney/ABC Television’s TV Comedy Screenwriting Lab, wrote the episode, and SILA Consulting are the cultural consultants.
The second season of the popular Disney Junior show debuted April 5 and alongside highlighting the Eid al-Fitr holiday, will also celebrate the festivals of Teej and Dasara. It will include four extended-length music-and dance-filled specials as well.
Inspired by the cultures and customs of India, the series follows the brave and resourceful Mira, a young girl who travels throughout the fictional land of Jalpur solving mysteries for her friends, family and extended community.
“Mira, Royal Detective” celebrates Indian music, dance, food, fashion, language and art by incorporating the diversity of the culture into the mystery-filled storylines.
Leela Ladnier stars as the voice of Mira. The series cast voice actors such as Freida Pinto, Kal Penn, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Hannah Simone, Jameela Jamil, Aparna Nancherla and Aasif Mandvi. Recurring guest stars include Danny Pudi, Kunal Nayyar, Hari Kondabolu, Karen David and Aarti Sequeira.
Actors Ritesh Rajan, Lilly Singh, Aly Mawji, Tiya Sircar, Usman Ally and world-renowned musician Zakir Hussain are among the additional guest voice cast for season two.
Watch the exclusive clip here:
