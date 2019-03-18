Get ready for some more comedy from the very talented Rizwan Manji. The Indian American actor has booked a series regular role on an NBC show.
Deadline reports – and Manji confirmed on social media – that he has been cast in “Perfect Harmony,” an NBC comedy pilot starring and executive produced by Bradley Whitford. The pilot is from Lesley Wake Webster (“Speechless”), Jason Winer (“Single Parents”) and his Small Dog Picture Company, and 20th Century Fox TV.
Written by Webster and directed by Winer, the comedy, per Deadline, is about a rural church choir that gets the director it never thought it needed when a salty, Ivy League music professor (Whitford) stumbles through their door.
Manji, added the report, will play Reverand Jax. He was not born in the U.S. but has a lifelong love affair with American pop culture.
Manji, who currently stars in Syfy’s “The Magicians” and CBC’s “Schitt’s Creek,” has had over a two-decade career spanning films and TV. His TV credits go back to “One Life to Live” in 1999 and “Law and Order: Criminal Intent” in 2005.
Best known for his role of Rajiv Gidwani on NBC’s “Outsourced,” Manji has also appeared in other high-profile projects like “Mr. Robot,” “The Tiger Hunter” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.”
Most recently, Manji was seen in the role of Justin in the Lifetime movie, “A Very Nutty Christmas,” and on Sony Crackle’s “Rob Riggle’s Ski Master Academy.”
His upcoming projects include films like “One Hit Wonder” and “College.”
