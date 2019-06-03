Director Rohena Gera’s feature directorial debut, “Sir,” won big at the fifth annual DFW South Asian Film Festival, which took place May 16-19 in Dallas, Texas.
The opening night feature won not just the ‘Best Director’ award but was also declared the ‘Best Film,’ and its lead actor, Vivek Gomber, who was also in attendance, won the ‘Best Actor’ award.
“The modern-day Indian Cinderella story about the relationship between a maid and her handsome employer clearly struck a chord with our international jury,” said Indian American Jitin Hingorani, founder and festival director. “We had a feeling this film would do well at our festival, given the recent success of ‘Roma,’ as it is such a nuanced portrayal of the classism that is alive and well in the domestic servitude relationships of third world countries.”
This was the first year that the festival chose to appoint a jury and present the awards, and hence the theme, “Five Years: Five Awards.”
“We wanted to wait until we had international gravitas, so that an award from us actually meant something,” explained Hingorani.
Other winners announced at the annual festival include: ‘Best Actress’ – Kalyanee Mulay for “Nude”; ‘Best Short Film’ – Gaurav Sharma’s “That Man in the Picture”; ‘Audience Favorite’ – Aijaz Khan’s “Hamid”; and ‘Best Child Actor’ – Sunny Pawar for “Chhippa.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.