LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Indian American businessman Shalabh Kumar, who is the founder of the AVG Group of multi-national companies and the National Indian American Public Policy Institute, and is also an advisor to President Donald Trump, along with his daughter Manasvi, a former Miss India and Bollywood star, threw a royal Thanksgiving party for acclaimed Indian filmmaker Padma Shri Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
The intimate and grand gathering took place Nov. 23 at the magical and whimsical Houdini Estate in Los Angeles, Calif.
Kumar said he chose the large five-acre estate with well-lit trails as the venue because of its unique mystique of lights, sounds and visual effects.
The Kumar family’s Thanksgiving dinner, catered by the Beverly Hills, Calif.-based Spice Affair, was an authentic culinary experience in Indian American fusion dining.
The courtyard of the main house was decorated tastefully with red flower bouquets and soft lights. A hologram welcoming Bhansali was displayed on the top of the building.
Ronobir Lahiri melodiously played Bhansali’s musical hits on his sitar, creating a mesmerizing atmosphere when the guests arrived and mingled as delicious snacks and drinks were being served.
Manasvi, looking resplendent in a white and red Oscar de la Renta gown, welcomed the guests personally and played the hostess’ role to perfection. Based in Los Angeles, where she is embarking on a career in Hollywood, Manasvi is also the vice chair of the Republican Hindu Coalition, which is founded by Kumar.
Upstairs in the dining room, an exclusive sit-down dinner was arranged complete with exquisite table settings, elegant menu cards, red floral arrangements and beautiful glass candle holders. Before dinner, Kumar addressed the gathering and welcomed Bhansali, in his first ever trip to Los Angeles, stating that the renowned filmmaker is no less than royalty himself with his millions of fans worldwide.
Just as two of the world’s greatest democracies, India and America, have come together to form a great friendship, he hoped that AVG Entertainment and Bhansali Productions would do the same.
As he raised a toast in honor of the special guest, Kumar talked about his fascination with India’s glorious history and the stories of great rulers of India such as Porus, Prithvi Raj Chauhan and Rana Pratap Singh, and jokingly suggested to the filmmaker to make his next movie about the life and times of Rana Pratap Singh.
When asked to speak, the reticent director, who is the recipient of innumerable awards, shyly said that he usually does not do well in public speaking and lets his work speak for him.
He thanked the host for the special invitation and the guests for the royal welcome and affection shown to him. He recounted how the idea for his last movie germinated years ago, when he directed a French Opera titled, “Padmavati,” which was presented at the Theatre du Chat let in Paris, that had a 15-minute standing ovation and seven curtain calls at the end of its first show.
Following the great success of the opera, he worked on the story which culminated into the movie, “Padmaavat,” many years later.
Manasvi recounted how as a young girl growing up in India, she watched his movies and danced to the creatively picturized songs. As a participant at the Miss World pageant, her performance to the song, “Kaahe Ched Mohe” from “Devdas,” was greatly appreciated. Speaking in Hindi, she emotionally said she was honored to be seated next to him and praised “Padmaavat” as a ‘poetry in motion’ for espousing the Rajput values of valor, honor, and courage and women empowerment. She concluded with a shloka from the Bhagavad Gita.
As the desserts were being served, a trailer of “Padmaavat” was shown to the guests along with two of the film’s songs. In attendance at the intimate gathering were a mix of Hollywood/Bollywood deal makers and some members of the Hollywood Foreign Press. “Padmaavat” is being screened for the Hollywood Foreign Press, which hosts the annual Golden Globe Awards.
During a brief question and answer session, when asked whether he would make a movie in Hollywood and what would change if he did, Bhansali said he would not change his film making sensibilities for Hollywood.
When asked about his opinion about digital media, he said that it is great for film makers to reach a wider audience around the world. However, he will still continue to make movies that can only be experienced in theaters.
When asked about his next movie, he answered that due to all the opposition and threats that were directed at him during the release of “Padmaavat,” he needs more time to recover. As a sensitive filmmaker, he needs long periods of contemplation before he starts his next movie, he said.
Earlier, in speaking to India West, Bhansali talked about his passion to tell great stories from India’s history to the present-day audience so that the stories remain current and not forgotten.
The director, who has taken his mother’s name ‘Leela’ as his middle name, spoke about the influence of strong women in his life that prompts him to present strong women characters in his movies. When asked how he manages to extract such good performances from his actors, he said that he “communicates the emotions of a given scene and gives them a free hand to interpret the emotions and act instinctively.”
Bhansali’s films are also known for their opulent, colorful and creative sets. Shobha Sant, the CEO of his production company, told India-West that the multi-talented producer/director is a perfectionist and he takes all the decisions about designing the sets down to the last detail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.