Music director Bappa Lahiri, lyricist Sameer Anjaan, Bollywood playback singer and TV host Shaan and Indian American singer Anuradha Palakurthi June 4 released a music video titled, “Saath Do” or “Give Me Your Hand,” which seeks to send a positive and uplifting message of hope and helping each other out during the coronavirus pandemic that the world is grappling with.
The video opens with the popular Sanskrit verse ‘Tamso Ma Jyotir Gamaya (from darkness to light), and segues into a recording studio with Shaan and Palakurthi singing “Mushkilon ke pal phir jayenge nikal, rakh dil mein hausala, kuch roj toh sambhal” against the visuals of deserted streets and parks and buildings. Backed by visuals of kids holding placards featuring messages of “Saath Do,” the video goes on to emphasize on the power of shared vision and togetherness.
Lahiri, an Indian music director who now lives in Los Angeles, Calif., said in a press release that the video includes people from around the world, including India, South Africa, China, England, Germany, and Italy, among others.
Lahiri, who composed the music for the video and came up with the idea, said that it is a difficult time for people everywhere and that this music video will uplift people and send a message that everyone is “together in this.”
Lahiri reached out to Anjaan to compose the lyrics, and the two were then joined by singers Shaan from Mumbai and Palakurthi from Boston, Massachusetts.
Rehearsals and recording were all done remotely for the song which has been released by Zee Music Company.
“I have really come to appreciate technology,” said Palakurthi.
Watch the music video here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=145&v=eAs8q-KA9VM&feature=emb_logo
