On Jan. 5, the Sacramento Kings will welcome the Golden State Warriors to the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., as they host the sixth annual Bollywood Night.
Throughout the night, the Kings will celebrate traditional Indian culture with music, special performances and other activations in the arena. The game will be played on the Kings Global Statement court which features logos specific to India and China, as the team markets itself beyond traditional borders.
The Sacramento Kings are dedicated to creating an environment of inclusion, recognizing the diversity of the Sacramento region and celebrating the expansion of the NBA, stated a press release.
Recently, the Kings announced the team would play the first-ever NBA India Games in Mumbai Oct. 4 and 5, 2019.
The team will also host several diversity celebrations this season, including Latino Heritage Night, Lunar New Year, Black History Month and the first-ever Serbian Heritage Night.
The Golden 1 Center will be decorated with multi-colored banners and Kings Entertainment will wear traditional kurtas and saris. All guests will receive “Bollywood Night” rally towels in various bright colors. Anaam Singh will perform the national anthem. Anjali “Nani” Ranadivé, a singer and the daughter of Kings owner and chairman Vivek Ranadivé – the first Indian American majority owner in the NBA – will perform with Indian American singer Mickey Singh during halftime. In-game performances will include a Bollywood- themed dance performed by the Sacramento Kings Dancers, and Bhangra Empire.
