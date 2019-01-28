Actor Rami Malek, who portrayed the role of Freddie Mercury, aka Farrukh Bulsara, in the late singer-songwriter’s biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” won the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Award for ‘Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role’ at the 25th edition of the awards held Jan. 27 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Calif.
And as he did at the 2019 Golden Globes – where he took home the ‘Best Actor in a Motion Picture-Drama’ award – Malek paid a glowing tribute to the Queen front man.
“I thank Queen and Freddie Mercury,” Malek said onstage. “I get some power from him that is about stepping up and living your best life, being exactly who you want to be and accomplishing everything you so desire.”
For the honor, Malek beat out Christian Bale (“Vice”), Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”), Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”), and John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman”).
At the Golden Globes, the 37-year-old thanked Mercury, stating: “Thank you to Freddie Mercury for giving me the joy of a lifetime. I love you, you beautiful man. This is for and because of you gorgeous.”
“Bohemian Rhapsody” tells the story of British rock band Queen and its lead singer Mercury, who was of Indian Parsi descent. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2Qw3PuY)
The film and Malek are also among the major Oscars 2019 contenders. “Bohemian Rhapsody” has earned five nominations, including for ‘Best Picture’ and ‘Best Actor’ at the 91st Academy Awards.
The film has also been nominated in the sound mixing, sound editing and film editing categories.
Netflix’s “Glow,” starring Indian American actress Sunita Mani, took home the award for ‘Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series.’ It was up against “Marvel’s Daredevil,” “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” “The Walking Dead” and “Westworld.”
This comedy by the team behind “Orange is the New Black” shows how in ‘80s Los Angeles, a crew of misfits reinvent themselves as the ‘Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.’
Mani plays the recurring role of Premkumar, a mild-mannered Indian American pre-med student, who transforms into “Beirut the Mad Bomber” for her wrestling scenes.
