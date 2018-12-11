What are memories? How big is the universe? And do fish…pee? Netflix’s new show, “Brainchild,” which stars Indian American actress Sahana Srinivasan, answers all these burning questions and more.
“Brainchild,” aimed towards preteens and teens, uses interactive games, illusions, hidden-camera experiments and magic to explore the universe and explain the science behind topics such as superheroes, outer space, social media and dreams.
Executive produced by Pharrell Williams and the creators of “Brain Games,” “Brainchild” premiered Nov. 2, and Srinivasan’s acting abilities have impressed one and all.
The New York Times writes that if you just have 25 minutes over the weekend and a curious kid, watch “Brainchild.”
According to Inverse, Srinivasan is the “science communicator that we’ve been waiting for,” adding that she’s “funny, effervescent, and sincere.”
Srinivasan, a 22-year-old senior pursuing a film degree at the University of Texas at Austin, auditioned for the series by simply setting up a camera in her apartment and recording, vlog style, according to The Daily Dot.
Her goal, she told Inverse, is to inspire women to take up careers in science and math.
“Our big goal for the show is to inspire people to go into math and sciences — especially women,” Srinivasan, who was born in Houston, Texas, and raised in Dallas, Texas, told Inverse. “There are not enough women of color, and women in general, pursuing STEM careers because they don’t see themselves represented. It means something to see a woman of color teaching you about science and math, and I hope I can be an inspiration.”
Along with that, Srinivasan, who at 13, according to IMDb, attended film acting lessons at Cathryn Sullivan’s acting for film, and plays piano and dances Bharatanatyam, also hopes to dismantle stereotypes associated with Indian Americans.
“I’m Indian, and there’s the whole stereotype that Indian and Asian people only love to focus on math and sciences,” Srinivasan told Inverse. “But this show is representative of STEAM, which is a branch of STEM where it involves art with science and math. I think that breaks stereotypes as well because the show doesn’t revolve around my ethnicity in a stereotypical way at all.”
