Indian American actress Sakina Jaffrey, who has been cast in “Little Voice,” the new music dramedy series at Apple TV, has signed to star in another new show.
The “House of Cards” actress, reports Deadline, is set for a recurring role alongside Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs on the second season of TNT’s “Snowpiercer.”
Season one of the show will premiere in spring 2020 and production on Season is underway.
The TV adaptation of the 2013 film of the same name, “Snowpiercer” tracks how more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, the remnants of humanity inhabit a gigantic, perpetually moving train where class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out.
Young and Jaffrey, said Deadline, will play Mr. and Mrs. Headwood. Two scientists operating in seclusion, the idiosyncratic Mr. and Mrs. Headwood, the publication added, “care about only two things: their research and each other. They are devoted to pushing the bounds of scientific progress at the expense of humanity and ethics.”
Jaffrey also features in a key role in Apple’s limited drama series based on William Landay’s bestselling novel, “Defending Jacob.” The drama is headlined by Chris Evans.
