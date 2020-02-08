MUMBAI – Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reportedly cancelled a live performance in Houston, Texas.
Khan’s decision is an outcome of the fact that the event was being organized by Rehan Siddiqui, a Pakistani national accused of funding anti-India activities in the U.S.
The Houston-based Siddiqui has allegedly been involved in using the funds raised from star-studded events to support anti-India activities in the U.S. in the past. Siddiqui keeps organizing musical concerts featuring Bollywood stars and other celebrities regularly and has hosted over 400 such shows till date. Celebrities such as Saif Ali Khan, Mika Singh, Pankaj Udhas and rapper Baadshah have been a part of events hosted by Siddiqui, according to a report in the website opindia.com.
The site further reported that Siddiqui is also currently planning to stage anti-CAA protests in Houston along with some Pakistani nationals settled there.
Last year, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh cancelled a performance hosted by Siddiqui.
There has been no statement from Khan confirming his cancellation of the show as yet.
A fan page of the superstar tagged him and tweeted: “When it comes to country, Salman Khan never leaves an opportunity to make fans feel proud. Again he cancelled show in Houston, organized by Pak promoter Rehan Siddiqui, who is allegedly raising funds from events to finance Anti-India Activities in USA. @BeingSalmanKhan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.