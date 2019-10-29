“Come As You Are,” a road trip movie starring Indian American actor Ravi Patel, Grant Rosenmeyer and Hayden Szeto in the lead roles, premiered earlier this year at the SXSW Film Festival to rave reviews.
Now Deadline reports that Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired U.S. rights to the Richard Wong film.
Inspired by a true story, this film is a remake of the award-winning, critically acclaimed 2011 Belgian film, “Hasta La Vista.”
In the film, three young men with disabilities (Rosenmeyer, Szeto, Patel) flee their overbearing parents for a road trip to a brothel in Montreal, which caters to people with special needs, in order to lose their virginity and embrace their independence.
Wong told SXSW that the film to him is about “overcoming obstacles, one of the most defining things about human experience.”
The film will be released in 2020, according to Deadline.
“Richard Wong perfectly balances the sweet, funny, and dramatic moments anchored by the outstanding performances from Grant, Hayden, Ravi, and Gabourey. We’re thrilled to bring such a hilarious movie to audiences that still has tremendous heart woven into each moment,” Deadline quoted Meg Longo of Samuel Goldwyn Films, who negotiated the deal, as saying. UTA Independent Film Group negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers, the publication said.
Patel, who is awaiting the release of his next big film, “Wonder Woman 1984,” has also joined the cast of “Butter,” an indie film directed by Paul A. Kaufman and based on the novel by Erin Jade Lange.
The actor-turned entrepreneur is one of three founders of This Bar Saves Life, which raises money to fight starvation by offering tasty, gluten-free, kosher and non-GMO snack bars for sale at several top retailers. The company has already donated millions of nutrition packets in places like South Sudan, Mexico, Guatemala, Haiti, Democratic Republic of Congo and Philippines. (See India-West story here: bit.ly/2LfdXrg.)
