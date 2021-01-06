Sheherazaad, a San Francisco Bay Area, Calif.-based Indian American musician, recently released her debut album, “Khwaabistan,” which ushers in a new wave of South Asian experimental, orchestral style music.
The album features original soul-stirring Hindi-Urdu lyrics and distinctive, haunting vocals.
The album spans nine tracks, each exploring different themes such as identity, homeland, migration, displacement and domestic violence.
The titles include “Muhajir,” “Dil Ki Divar,” “Hum Chal Raehe Hain,” “Bolne Ke Liye,” “Illaj” and “Maqtal.”
“I’ve had a long-standing relationship of a learner and admirer with Urdu language. I’m also working on a novel on the side, so I thought why not put in the writing into lyricism. Some words from the Urdu language strike me like an axe, leaving a deep impression,” Sheherazaad told Whistling Wagon Musician.
Elaborating on the power of words and how they influenced her creative process, she added: “The song ‘Maqtal’ from the album, for instance, means a place of execution. As people, we all have a place inside of us where we tend to self-sabotage our joy. It’s like a personal place of execution. The song emerged from that thought which then became a larger piece around anxiety, self-sabotage, depression.”
Sheherazaad is a performer-composer, whose alternative sound echoes her experiences as a child of diaspora, according to her website.
She pulls from traditional South Asian and Western classical, where her contemporary, modern synthesis can be described as “alternative-folk and experimental ballad,” it said.
The album is available on Apple music, Spotify, iTunes and Amazon Music.
She shared on Instagram that she has already started work on her next album.
“After my album ‘Khwaabistan’ released, I came to a new place, moved to a new city. I took little with me. It was lonely without the music that had flown away into the world,” she wrote. “Sometimes the songs returned to me, like healthy, independent children, and they let me remember their curves and even finesse some rough edges. They left quickly, because even they knew that my heart had moved on.”
She added: “Lately I’ve felt a presence, in the overgrown garden outside, a low howl. It’s like there is something here, buried in the ground. Now I am certain of it, there is another conjuring coming about. That haunting that began, is happening once again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.