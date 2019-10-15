Maanayata Dutt, CEO of Sanjay Dutt Productions and the producer of “Baba,” recently showcased her film in Beverly Hills, Calif. The event was attended by prominent Indian Americans, film industry executives and critics.
As the producer and promoter of Sanjay Dutt Productions, Maanayata Dutt’s vision is very clear, according to a press release. “Backing good content across genres and languages, as good stories have a universal appeal,” she was quoted as saying.
“Baba,” which opened to positive reviews in India when it released in August, is a story about the relationship between a father and a son.
The last release of Sanjay Dutt Productions was “Prassthanam,” a powerful story set against the backdrop of Indian politics.
Going forward, Dutt will ensure that the company develops a slate of stories that are entertaining as well as deeply humane, added the release
Some of the films slated for development in 2020 include: “Komal B,” a bittersweet coming-of-age story of a small-town girl battling her own insecurities to eventually choosing her own path; “Virgin Tree,” a horror comedy about three young college boys that also makes a statement on the politics of love and women; and an untitled Punjabi film that talks about the plight of low-income groups in Punjab.
