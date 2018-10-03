IRVINE, Calif. – The Sankara Eye Foundation, a philanthropic organization headquartered in Silicon Valley, kicked off its mega dandiya shows in California by ‘Dandia Queen’ Falguni Pathak Sept. 30 at the Bren Event Center here. The event was attended by a huge crowd of Indian Americans, young and old, who filled the auditorium with their colorful costumes, infectious enthusiasm and bonhomie.
A Ganesh Sthuti began the program as the audience awaited the entrance of the super singing star. Pathak made her professional debut in 1998 and has a huge fan following not only in India but among the Indian diaspora across the globe. A hot favorite of Garba aficionados worldwide, the Mumbai based singer/composer performs extensively during Navratri in India as well as abroad. The music, being an integral part of Raas-Garba, is based on the folk tradition of Gujarat and the nightingale has taken it to a different level of celebration with her immense talent
Pathak ascended the stage wearing her signature smile, black pants, and embroidered silk vest, immediately connecting with the huge crowd with her mellifluous singing, signature moves and tossing of her short hair while singing. She was accompanied by three talented singers, Tushar Trivedi, Sanjay Sawant, Himangini Pandit and her Ta Thaiya band, all veteran members of the Bollywood music industry.
Throughout the three-hour concert, Pathak proved that she is indeed the undisputed queen of dandiya by presenting her popular hit numbers, alternating between Hindi and traditional Guajarati songs, devotional and playful songs, and popular Bollywood Garba songs. The orchestra played several instrumental Bollywood hits with a pulsating beat, encouraging the young in the audience to swirl faster and faster, creating a magical Bollywood atmosphere in the arena as scores of young girls and women formed their own circles at the center.
The highlight of the evening was a Garba mashup by the young male dancers of Rangeela Raas Rock Studio who dressed in unique designer costumes, danced energetically holding colorful mirrorwork umbrellas. The studio, headed by Ravi, teaches basic Garba steps as well as advanced performance routines to Garba enthusiasts. The studio also sells special designer costumes in myriad colors, textiles and designs specifically for Navratri festival.
The emcee of the evening, Vaibhav Mota, introduced the singers, group manager Sheetal and each member of the orchestra, explaining their specialty, and thanked SEF for inviting them to perform for the special crowd. Murali Iyer spoke briefly about SEF and the great work they are doing in India to eradicate curable blindness.
SEF, which was established 18 years ago, has an impressive working model of 80:20 free to paid patients ratio. Charity Navigator has given the organization top rating for its commitment to accountability and transparency. He updated the audience about the new hospitals being built in India and concluded his speech with the song, “Jyoth se Jyoth Jagake Chalo,” thanking the audience for coming in great numbers and supporting the cause.
Speaking to India-West, board member DN Yogi Patel said that more than $30,000 was raised at the event. Next week, on Oct. 5 and 6, the foundation is presenting Pathak and her Ta Thaiya troupe at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, and are expecting even bigger crowds to create more awareness and raise more funds for the organization.
The evening ended with the traditional Arathi to the altar enshrined with images of Goddess Durga and Sri Krishna at the center of the auditorium.
