Sankara Eye Foundation, the philanthropic organization that aims to eradicate curable blindness in India, will be presenting one of their biggest fundraisers in the form of a musical extravaganza headlined by National Award-winning singer Shreya Ghoshal Aug. 23 at San Jose State University in San Jose, Calif.
The concert, which will see Ghoshal being accompanied by a symphony orchestra, is set to begin at 7 p.m.
Having won over 130 prestigious awards, including four National Film Awards, 15 Filmfare Awards, and nine IIFA Awards, the songstress with angelic vocal cords has long reigned supreme in Bollywood, singing many of the chartbusters.
Winning Zee TV’s music contest, “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa,” kickstarted Ghoshal’s singing career in Bollywood. Her Bollywood break came with the song, “Bairi Piya,” from “Devdas,” which won her the National Award and the Filmfare Award for the Best Playback Singer (Female).
Established in the San Francisco Bay Area, SEF is a non-profit organization that has been working for the past 20 years to eradicate curable blindness in India. Driven by the truly inspirational cause, SEF currently runs nine community hospitals, with four more hospital projects in the works.
By far the most unique and remarkable characteristic of SEF is that it provides free eye care to those unable to afford it, with the rural poor accounting for 80 percent (approximately 200,000 people per year) of the surgeries performed at their hospitals.
Owing to the tireless efforts of the SEF team, over two million people have received the gift of vision, free of cost. Additionally, the organization has maintained its top rating for the last seven years from Charity Navigator for its sound fiscal management practices.
SEF is now focusing on three new hospitals: Mumbai, Hyderabad and Indore.
Those interested in donating can become founding donors and get their names on the Wall of Founders or can double the impact of their gift with company matching.
Tickets are available at www.giftofvision.org/events. For more information, visit, www.giftofvision.org
