Season two of Disney Junior’s animated mystery adventure series, “Mira, Royal Detective,” will debut April 5 at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Disney Junior and DisneyNOW, with new episodes every Monday for eight consecutive weeks.
Inspired by the cultures and customs of India, the series follows the brave and resourceful Mira, a young girl who travels throughout the fictional land of Jalpur solving mysteries for her friends, family and extended community.
Season two will include an episode highlighting the Eid al-Fitr holiday debuting May 3 and episodes celebrating the festivals of Teej and Dasara, as well as four extended-length music-and dance-filled specials.
Season one of the series will begin streaming on Disney+ April 30.
“Mira, Royal Detective” celebrates Indian music, dance, food, fashion, language and art by incorporating the diversity of the culture into the mystery-filled storylines.
Leela Ladnier stars as the voice of Mira. The series cast voice actors such as Freida Pinto, Kal Penn, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Hannah Simone, Jameela Jamil, Aparna Nancherla and Aasif Mandvi. Recurring guest stars include Danny Pudi, Kunal Nayyar, Hari Kondabolu, Karen David and Aarti Sequeira.
In the special Eid al-Fitr episode, titled “The Eid Mystery,” Mira’s friend Sadia asks for her help in solving the case when they find a lost holiday eid gift envelope on the ground. Recurring cast member Rizwan Manji stars alongside his real-life daughter, Ayana Manji (“Perfect Harmony”), as Mr. Khan and his daughter Sadia. Zehra Fazal (“Glitch Techs”) and Kausar Mohammed (“East of La Brea”) also guest star. Cultural consulting firm SILA Consulting advised on the episode.
Actors Ritesh Rajan, Lilly Singh, Aly Mawji, Tiya Sircar, Usman Ally and world-renowned musician Zakir Hussain are among the additional guest voice cast for season two.
Walt Disney Records will release “Disney Junior Music: Mira, Royal Detective Vol. 2” as a digital soundtrack April 23. Dolls, role-play items, figures, playsets and apparel are available at shopDisney.com, Disney store and retailers nationwide.
Emmy Award-nominated Sascha Paladino is executive producer of the series, which was developed by Becca Topol, who also serves as story editor and co-producer.
IW Group’s Shagorika Ghosh Perkins is the series’ cultural consultant and consulting producer, and Bollywood dancer and choreographer Nakul Dev Mahajan is the series’ dance consultant and choreographer. Emmy Award nominees Matthew Tishler (“Fancy Nancy”) and Jeannie Lurie (“The Muppets”) write and produce the original songs, and Amritha Vaz (“Miss India America”) serves as composer.
Additional orchestrations are provided by Gaayatri Kaundinya (“Million Dollar Arm”), Ishaan Chhabra (“Love Aaj Kal”) and Dhruv Goel (“Thank You, Come Again”).
The series is produced by Wild Canary in association with Disney Junior, with animation provided by Technicolor India.
