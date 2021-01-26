Eros Now’s comedy-drama, “Metro Park,” which follows the lives of an Indian American family, will return for its second season Jan. 29.
Helmed by Abi Varghese and Ajayan Venugopalan and written by Ajayan Venugopalan, the new season features an ensemble star cast of Ranvir Shorey, Purbi Joshi, Pitobash, Omi Vaidya, Vega Tamotia and Sarita Joshi. Milind Soman and Gopal Dutt will be making special appearances in the second season, the streaming service has announced.
The show revolves around the eccentricities and quirks of an Indian American Gujarati family living in New Jersey.
“The entertainment quotient of the show has been raised to a higher level, with its funny yet relatable characters and its modern milieus in season 2, which promise to deliver tongue in cheek humor,” Eros Now said in a press release.
“‘Metro Park’ Season 2 with its bigger and crazier Parivaar will chart the daily lives of a Gujarati family cruising through the busy life of New Jersey,” said Shorey. “The story is freewheeling and has a tongue in cheek humor, and you cannot predict what will happen next. The cast and producers were all very excited to go into production after lockdown, and we have spent several days preparing to deliver the best.”
In the show, a newly-married couple, Kannan and Kinjal, who are expecting a baby and live in an apartment in New York, plan to shift to Metro Park in New Jersey, which is close to Kinjal’s sister’s house.
Kalpesh, Kannan’s brother-in-law, runs a convenience store called Pay and Run in the heart of India-town in New Jersey and lives with his wife, Payal, who runs her beauty salon.
The story takes the audiences through various stages during which the two couples try to deal with different situations in their environment.
“‘Metro Park’ Season 2 is certainly going to be a fun watch, as there is drama every second,” said Soman. “The comedy in the show pops out of nowhere and turns every scene into a laugh riot. The story and the jokes are absolutely hilarious, and the performances are wonderful. I had such a great time at the shoot! I’m sure the audiences will fall in love with the Metro Park family all over again this time.”
“The Indian diaspora across the globe will relate to this narrative. The demand for more and more OTT content is rising, and it is, in a way, shaping the future of Indian entertainment,” added Ridhima Lulla, chief content officer at Eros Group.
