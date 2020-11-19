SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Apple has shared a teaser trailer for the second season of the M. Night Shyamalan directed show, “Servant,” which is set to release Jan. 15.
The 68-second teaser concentrates on establishing the main story of the series as shown through the experiences of each of its main characters. That includes Nell Tiger Free, who returns as Leanne Grayson, reports Apple Insider.
“Servant” was created by British television writer Tony Basgallop.
The first season of “Servant” was released in November 2019. However, filming for Season 2 was hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The show stars Lauren Ambrose, Nell Tiger Free, Rupert Grint and Toby Kebbell.
In addition, Apple also announced that Oprah Winfrey will interview former U.S. President Barack Obama on Apple TV+ series, “The Oprah Conversation.” The episode with the former president will be available Nov. 17.
