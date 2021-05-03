Most of Aziz Ansari’s fans have been clamoring for a third season of “Master of None” for a long time now. But the wait is finally over!
It was announced April 21 on the @NetflixQueue Twitter account that the third season will debut on Netflix this month.
The first two seasons of the Indian American actor/comedian’s slice of life series were a raging success for Netflix. Co-created by Ansari and Alan Yang, the show’s cast in Season 2 included Lena Waithe, Noël Wells, Eric Wareheim, and Ansari’s parents.
The show, which won an Emmy in 2016 for outstanding writing for a comedy series and multiple nominations, stars Ansari in the lead role of Dev, a 30-year-old actor who attempts to make his way through life in New York City.
“Master of None” premiered in 2015 and its second season aired in 2017. Ansari won his first Golden Globe Award for the ‘Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy’ for his work on the show based on his personal experiences.
