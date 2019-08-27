Season 1 of the hit NBC show, “New Amsterdam,” ended with an emotional cliffhanger. Now we’ll finally get to know who survived the ambulance crash since the release date of the second season of the medical drama is right around the corner.
NBC has announced that the show starring Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery and Indian actor Anupam Kher will premiere Sept. 24 at 10/9c.
The last episode of the first season showed Max (Eggold) and Georgia (Lisa O’Hare) go through really tough times as she’s forced to give birth at home. When everything goes well, another tragedy strikes the family, and the doctors of New Amsterdam. After the crash, someone was shown covered up so clearly not everyone made it.
Executive producer Peter Horton previously told TV Insider, “Someone indeed dies. The sheet was put in there on purpose.” In fact, everything (and everyone) you saw and didn’t see was “by design,” he was quoted as saying.
Kher, who plays the role of Indian physician Dr. Vijay Kapoor, previously told India-West: “I’m glad to be a part of the series which again talks about compassion. And I’m also glad that one of the primary lead characters on the show is that of an Indian doctor which allows me, gives me, opportunities to bring Indianness to the series which is very popular, whether it’s in the form of Laddu or Hanuman Chalisa or Hindi. It’s a very gratifying feeling… This is being a different kind of ambassador for my country.” (Read Kher’s interview here: https://bit.ly/2V9doTG)
Inspired by the oldest public hospital in America, the show follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin, the institution’s newest medical director, who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care. Not taking “no” for an answer, Goodwin must disrupt the status quo and prove he will stop at nothing to breathe new life into this understaffed, underfunded and underappreciated hospital – the only one in the world capable of treating Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers and the president of the United States under one roof – and return it to the glory that put it on the map.
