Indian American neurosurgeon Sanjay Gupta’s (l) CNN show, “Chasing Life with Sanjay Gupta,” and Indian American actor Ravi Patel’s documentaries, “Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness” and “Meet the Patels,” are part of HBO Max’s “See Us: AAPI And Our Global Community” spotlight page. (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Americares; Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)