On May 1, HBO Max launched its “See Us: AAPI And Our Global Community” spotlight page, showcasing the range, diversity and spirit of the community during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month and beyond.
“See Us” offers hours of curated programming, featuring compelling films and series, including Indian American neurosurgeon Sanjay Gupta’s CNN show, “Chasing Life with Sanjay Gupta”; Indian American actor Ravi Patel’s documentaries, “Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness” and “Meet the Patels”; Indian American actor Hari Kondabolu’s “The Problem with Apu”; and Indian American filmmaker Mira Nair’s 2006 film, “The Namesake.”
Amplifying diverse stories and talent, this HBO Max spotlight page celebrates the visionaries in the community, and collectively promotes and supports the telling of stories from the Asian and AAPI perspective, while also acknowledging the importance of representation moving forward.
The original programming that honors the contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in entertainment also includes “Life of Pi,” the 2012 adventure drama starring late Indian actor Irrfan Khan and Indian American actor Suraj Sharma.
Calling iconic Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray a “trailblazer,” the page showcases essential movies from the prolific filmmaker on what would have been his 100th birthday.
The films listed include “Pather Panchali,” 1955; “The World of Apu,” 1959; “An Enemy of the People,” 1989; “Aparajito,” 1956; “The Big City,” 1963; “Charulata,” 1964; and “The Home and the World,” 1984.
