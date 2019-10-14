Mindy Kaling is roping in two of her former co-stars in her hotly-anticipated coming-of-age comedy on Netflix, “Never Have I Ever.”
Indian American actors Sendhil Ramamurthy (“The Office”) and Richa Shukla (“The Mindy Project”) have booked roles in the new series, reports Deadline.
The publication adds that Ramamurthy is set for a recurring role while Shukla has been cast as a series regular.
This 10-episodic series, about the complicated life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl, is inspired by Kaling’s own childhood.
Young Indo-Canadian actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays the starring role, will be making her onscreen debut with the series.
Ramakrishnan will play the lead role of Devi, “an overachieving high school sophomore with a short fuse.” Indian American actress Poorna Jagannathan will play Ramakrishnan’s mom, Nalini.
Tennis icon John McEnroe will narrate the series.
Kaling created the series and will write, executive produce and serve as showrunner alongside “The Mindy Project” co-exec producer Lang Fisher.
Ramamurthy, according to Deadline, will play “Mohan Venkatesan, a warm, caring father and husband with an adventurous streak (he owns a moped). Along with his wife, he moved to Los Angeles from Chennai in 2001. He loves America and is determined to give his teenage daughter the best life possible here.”
Shukla, added the publication, will play “Kamala, Devi’s cousin from India, who’s getting her Ph.D. from Caltech.”
Shukla’s credits include “9-1-1” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.”
Shukla took to Instagram to express her happiness and gratitude.
“There has NEVER been a show like #NeverHaveIEver and I’m so proud to be a part of this HILARIOUS and groundbreaking project not only for South Asians, but for anyone who’s ever felt voiceless, marginalized and/or torn between their culture and society in this country,” Shukla wrote. “I’m thrilled to bring the character of Kamala Nandiawada to life alongside my new TV family...Thank you to all my friends/family who have kept me motivated and inspired over the last 8 years of me working MY a$$ off to get an opportunity like this…”
Ramamurthy of “Reverie” fame, too, showed his excitement on social media. In separate tweets, he wrote “So excited,” and “Yaaas!”
