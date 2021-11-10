Warning! More spooky stuff ahead! Apple TV+ has unveiled a teaser trailer for the third season of Indian American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan’s horror show, “Servant,” which is set to release Jan. 21, 2022.
The new season continues to follow the story of a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. The teaser goes on to show that the past always comes back to haunt you, leaving everyone on edge.
Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint reprise their roles from earlier seasons, with new addition Sunita Mani.
Season 3 will feature 10 episodes, with one new episode dropping every Friday after the premiere.
The first season of “Servant” was released in November 2019. However, filming for Season 2 was halted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Both seasons have enjoyed positive reviews.
Shyamalan executive produces/directs the series alongside BAFTA-nominated creator, executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop.
Shyamalan most recently directed the thriller, “Old,” which premiered in theaters in July.
Check out the teaser for “Servant” Season 3 here:
