Variety recently named its lists of New Leaders in Entertainment in various categories, with a number of Indian Americans recognized among those paving the way for the future of entertainment.
Variety’s New Leaders were broken down into several categories, including Creatives, Social Impact, Music, TV, Digital, Film, and Agents, Managers and Lawyers.
Indian Americans appeared in three categories: Film, Creatives and Digital.
Among the New Leaders in Film were Rishi Rajani and Shivani Rawat.
Rajani, 27, is the president of film and TV at Hillman Grad Productions. He worked at Fox, Paradigm and Jeff Robinov’s Studio 8 before joining Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Prods. in June 2018.
In July, he was elevated to president of the shingle, which is releasing its first film, “Queen & Slim,” later this month. He’s executive producer on BET’s “Boomerang,” and will also exec produce “Twenties” for the network, his bio notes.
Series for Amazon (“Them”), Quibi (“You Ain’t Got These”) and HBO (“Kid Fury”) are in the works, and fostering diverse narratives is a priority, Variety added.
“It all falls into that category of us just wanting to make great art that has to be created by, starring, and about the perspectives of people that don’t get that a lot,” Rajani said in the report.
Rawat, 33, is the founder and chief executive officer at ShivHans Pictures. Rawat moved from producing indie films to also helping to distribute them in the past year: Working in conjunction with Bleeker Street, her company co-released “Hotel
Mumbai” starring Dev Patel in March, and “Brian Banks,” starring Aldis Hodge, in August, the Variety report said.
Next up, ShivHans will finance David Oyelowo’s directorial debut, “Water Man,” producing it alongside Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films. ShivHans previously released “Trumbo” and “Captain Fantastic” through Bleeker Street, and keeps budgets relatively lean at $20 million or under, it said.
“Someone needs to support independent filmmaking, and I’m there for that,” Rawat told Variety earlier in the year.
In Creatives, Hasan Minhaj was among the group honored. Minhaj, 34, is a comedian. He is an alum of “The Daily Show” and, Variety notes, isn’t afraid to say something that’s going to tick people off. But he also might make them laugh a little bit, the report said.
Minhaj, who has already won two Peabody awards, brings a global perspective to “Patriot Act,” his weekly Netflix series.
“We’re living in a time where art is starting to reflect the reality of the country,” Minhaj says in the report. “A lot of unheard voices are now getting an opportunity to be heard, and I think it’s so cool that institutions like ‘The Daily Show’ and other late-night shows have all of these amazing, different voices that we would not have heard from 10 years ago.”
And in Digital, Sabena Gupta was named a New Leader.
Gupta, 28, is the campaign lead for Alexa at Amazon. Gupta brought strategic thinking to the marketing team at the New York Times, launching the “Truth Is Hard” and “The Truth Has a Voice” campaigns, as well as the “Modern Love” feature that evolved into an original Amazon series that premiered last month, the report says.
She’s just left the Times for Amazon, where she’ll lead campaigns for the Alexa voice assistant.
“You need to be thinking about marketing and how every part of the product experience, every part of the consumer journey is going to affect the way that people think and feel about that brand — and ultimately their decision to buy into it,” Gupta said.
Every year, Variety seeks to identify the next generation of leaders in the entertainment business, looking for representatives in the creative community, film, TV, music and digital.
This year’s group has a heavy New York focus: Variety selected executives from forward thinking companies such as Spotify, Group Nine and Endeavor Audio, as well as writers and producers in late night comedy, plus agents and managers who help put the deals together that keep the entertainment business humming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.