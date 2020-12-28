SFFILM has announced that Indian American Kiran Deol is one of the two filmmakers who have been selected to receive Sloan Science in Cinema Filmmaker Fellowships, which will support the development of their narrative feature screenplays.
Produced in partnership with the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, Sloan Science in Cinema Filmmaker Fellowships are part of the organization’s efforts to support programs that cultivate and champion films exploring scientific or technological themes and characters. A longstanding element of the artist development programs offered by SFFILM Makers, this fellowship is designed to ensure that narrative feature films that tell compelling stories about the worlds of science and technology continue to be made and seen.
SFFILM and the Sloan Foundation have awarded the 2020 Sloan Science in Cinema Filmmaker Fellowship to Deol to develop her screenplay, “Tidal Disruption.” In this claustrophobic psychological thriller, a starry-eyed graduate student desperately struggles to maneuver between her passion for astronomy and her charismatic mentor’s advances.
Deol is a comedian, filmmaker, and actress whose work tackles difficult topics with humor and intimacy. She starred on Mike Schur’s NBC series, “Sunnyside,” this past fall opposite Indian American Kal Penn, and as the lead in Aline Brosh McKenna/Sono Patel’s Pop TV pilot, “Arranged,” the year prior. Other TV credits include “How to Get Away with Murder,” “The Mindy Project,” “Modern Family,” “New Girl,” and more.
As a filmmaker, her film, “Woman Rebel,” a documentary about women rebel soldiers, was nominated for an Emmy, shortlisted for an Oscar, and distributed by HBO.
She’s a 2020 Sundance Screenwriting Fellow. Additionally, Sundance Now released her short film, “American Haze,” about her experience as a first-generation immigrant.
Jon K. Jones has received the fellowship for his project, “Let There Be Light.”
The fellowships include a $35,000 cash grant and a two-month virtual residency at FilmHouse, including access to SFFILM Artist Development offerings such as bi-weekly production meetings, virtual events, creative advisory, and more.
SFFILM will connect each Fellow to a science advisor with expertise in the scientific or technological subjects at the center of their screenplays, as well as leaders in the San Francisco Bay Area’s science and technology communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.