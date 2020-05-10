“Shades of Indigo,” which premiered last November at the Sikhlens Film Festival, has been selected by PBS to air on one of their local stations in the state of Washington.
“Shades of Indigo” centers on Sam Dhaliwal, a Sikh farmer who migrated to America in 1976, said a press release. Starting with just ten acres of land, and overcoming white supremacist attacks, Dhaliwal today owns over 400 acres of farmland in Bellingham, Wash.
Film in the coastal city of Bellingham, “this is not just an immigration story. The passion that the entire Dhaliwal family has towards agriculture can be seen in every step of their journey,” according to the press release.
Rob Dhaliwal, Sam’s son, continues to be involved in the farm operation after receiving a degree in horticulture.
