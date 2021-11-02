The seventh annual DFW South Asian Film Festival and the third annual NYC South Asian Film Festival hosted back-to-back and in-person film festivals in October where more than 2,000 cinephiles watched 23 shorts, documentaries and feature films that made their world, international or Texas/NYC premieres.
“Rani Rani Rani” by Rajaram Rajendran was declared the Best Feature at the DFW South Asian Film Festival, while the Best Actor and Best Actress awards went to Sachin Bhatt for “Saving Chintu” and Sophia Ali for “India Sweets & Spices,” respectively.
The Best Director award was handed out to Gaurav Madan for “Barah By Barah.” “Khisa” by Raj More won the Best Short award and “Keep Punching” by Kirnay Bhatt won the Best Long Form Short award.
Director Faraz Arif Ansari and actress Divya Datta were both honored with the Best of Fest awards for “Sheer Qorma.”
At the NYC South Asian Film Festival, “Mehrunisa” by Sandeep Kumar won the Best Feature award while late Farrukh Jaffar was honored with the Best Actress award for her role in film.
Ritesh Rajan landed the Best Actor nod for “Definition Please” and Geeta Malik walked away with the Best Director award for “India Sweets & Spices.”
The Best Short award went to “Barefoot Empress” by Vikas Khanna and the Best Long Form Short award went to “Laali” by Abhiroop Das.
The Social Impact award was given out to “Womb” by Ajitesh Sharma, and Asha Puthli received the Lifetime Achievement award for her contributions to music and film.
Both the festivals were produced by Indian American-founded JINGO Ventures.
