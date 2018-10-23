LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The La Femme International Film Festival Oct. 13 hosted the Los Angeles premiere of “Forbidden,” the award-winning short film produced by Ruhaniyat Films in Association with Women’s Voice Now and Everclear Films.
In a short span of time, “Forbidden” has won accolades at many film festivals, according to a press release. The film’s recent wins include “Best Short Drama” at the Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati, and “Critics Choice Award- Best International Film” at the Mizoram International Short Film Festival in Mizoram, India.
Starring Bollywood actor Gulshan Grover, “Forbidden” is a short dramatic thriller that follows a Sikh woman named Jasleen, who is running away with her Muslim lover, Fahwaz. Jasleen’s culture and religious conscious parents want her to marry within the Sikh community, and are shocked when she suddenly disappears.
After Jasleen and Fahwaz elope, they think they have found happiness, but Jasleen’s family tracks the couple down and commit horrific acts in defense of their family honor, adds the release.
Written and directed by Vibha Gulati, “Forbidden” marks her directorial debut. She is a working professional in the Indian film industry and has worked on a number of Bollywood and international independent feature films.
The film sheds light on honor killings in the West and is inspired by true events. According to Gulati, “’Forbidden’ is inspired by the true story of my friend who was brutally murdered for falling in love with someone her family did not approve of. This work is my tribute to this amazing woman who had the courage and the conviction to follow her heart and stand up to her family”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.