Hope B-Lit, a Southern California-based nonprofit organization that highlights social issues through short films, has collaborated with Indian sportsperson and cancer survivor Yuvraj Singh’s non-profit YouWeCan and the Indian American-founded Tarsadia Foundation, to create a new short film titled, “Got Cancer.”
The heart-touching docudrama, which brings to the fore the plight of children braving cancer globally, is earning laurels at various film festivals in India and abroad. And now, “Got Cancer” has been nominated in three categories – ‘Best International Entry,’ ‘Most Inspiring Story’ and ‘Best Human-Interest Film’ – at the Action on Film MegaFest 2019 film festival to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, from July 30-Aug. 1.
The film, which also highlights the importance of love, care, nutrition and mental attitude in enhancing the healing process in addition to medical care, will screen at the Brenden Theaters at The Palms Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, Aug. 1.
The film also highlights the importance of proper nutrition in the fight against cancer and help avoid future relapse amidst survivors.
The experimental film with a unique concept and altruistic perspective has connected with audiences globally. It won the ‘Outstanding Achievement Award’ at the 2019 Calcutta Cult Film Festival, was the winner at the Mahul Woods International Film Festival, and a finalist at 2019 Lisbon Film Rendezvous. It was also selected to be screened at the Lake View International Film Festival.
Inspired by true incidents, the film is written and conceptualized by Ruhi, aka Rohini Hak, Indian American founder of Hope B-Lit, with screenplay by Elizabeth Soto Lara and cinematography by Mridul Sen. Sonal Jha and Anisa Ani play the main characters in the film and are effectively supported by Nilay Paranjape and Poornima Phuse.
The film was directed in India by Kankana Chakraborty and the post-production took place in Los Angeles., Calif.
“I am extremely humbled that ‘Got Cancer’ has been getting worldwide recognition and we have been invited for screenings at global forums. It was an emotionally tough project as the experience became very real with a close friend suffering from cancer during post production,” Hak said in a statement. “Cancer really does impact us physically and emotionally beyond words. All the tears and grief seem worthwhile when we see the response of the team’s hard work.”
Hak added: “Being at AOF MegaFest will definitely help reach a large number of audience as well as garner more funds from the community to support these initiatives. The response gives us encouragement that the society is ready for socially relevant films that are hopeful and depict a fresh perspective to life.”
As producers of “Got Cancer,” Hope B-Lit raised funds in the U.S. to highlight the problems caused by a lack of insurance and monetary support for children with cancer in some countries.
All proceeds from “Got Cancer” screenings will be donated to kids braving cancer. Hope B-Lit aims to provide the much-needed support to affected children and their families in terms of further education and health checkups, said the organization.
