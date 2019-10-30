LONG ISLAND, NY. — A three-day conference marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak was held here Oct. 10-12.
“Guru Nanak’s Ek-Anek Vision” was organized by Dr. Balbinder Singh Bhogal and Dr. Francesca Cassio under the auspices of the Sardarni Kuljit Kaur Bindra Chair in Sikh Studies and Sardarni Harbans Kaur Chair in Sikh Musicology at Hofstra University. It was attended by over 30 scholars and artists from all over the world, according to a press release.
Bhogal said the aim of the conference was to establish the Gur Sikh musicological and philosophical difference – a difference that not only includes but preserves the other’s voice as its own and, making its own history a shared history. Cassio said the conference was important in terms of inserting the Sikh voice in the debate about Indian music history.
Scholars from Harvard, Yale, Columbia and Michigan universities as well Benares Hindu University and Guru Nanak Dev University, from India, began a conversation engaging directly with the sonic evidence that Bhai Baldeep Singh, the keynote speaker, presented.
The organizers sought to represent and celebrate not only Guru Nanak’s voice, with his pluriverse vision, but also the multi-linguistic, geographic and multi-authored compositions collected in the Guru Granth Sahib by Sikh, Bhakti and Sufi voices. The three concerts presented during the conference showcased how the memory of heterodox traditions has been retained through the songs in the Sikh scriptures, and preserved by the Sikh community who have sung these poems for the past 500 years.
The first concert was dedicated to Guru Nanak. Bhai Baldeep Singh sang compositions that have been transmitted within the pre-colonial Gur-Sikh traditions as original compositions of the founder of the Sikh faith. He aimed to retrace Guru Nanak’s experience of the early Gurbani kirtan, accompanied by Daud Khan Sadozai on a rabab that was a replica of the rabab played by Guru Arjan Dev.
On the second evening, the audience had the opportunity to listen to a rendition of the Kabir bani presented by Padmashri Prahlad Tiapanya, in the traditional Malwi style from Madhya Pradesh. The conference ended with the qawwali singer Dhruv Sangari performing lyrical hymns of Sheikh Farid.
The concerts were designed to hear differences across these performative traditions, and as such, they were functional to the whole argument of inclusivity that the delegates had discussed.
Earlier, at a welcome dinner, Tejinder Singh Bindra spoke of the secularism, universal love and equality preached and practiced by Guru Nanak. Indie Singh shared the importance of gurmat sangeet in their family and how happy her parents would be of seeing the progress of the musicology chair. Provost Dr. Herman Berliner and Dean Ben Rifkin lauded the late Sardar Ishar Singh Bindra and Dr. Hakam Singh for endowing the chairs.
