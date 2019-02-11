LOS ANGELES — Indian American singer Falguni Shah and British Indian musician Prashant Mistry lost at the 2019 Grammy Awards, which were also attended by Grammy and Oscar-winning Indian musician A.R. Rahman.
London-based Indian music producer mix and mastering engineer Mistry’s album, “Symbol,” was nominated for the ‘Best Immersive Audio Album’ at the 61st Grammy Awards. The honor went to “Eye In The Sky - 35th Anniversary Edition.”
Shah, on the other hand, was nominated for her album, “Falu’s Bazaar,” in the ‘Best Children’s Music’ category. The award was given to Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats for “All The Sounds.”
Meanwhile, Rahman tweeted a photograph that featured him, his daughter Raheema and others, ahead of the ceremony Jan. 10 night. He captioned it: “All set to go for Grammy Awards night.”
He kept updating his millions of fans on Instagram about the ceremony by posting photographs from there. It included a photograph featuring legendary singer Dolly Parton on stage.
