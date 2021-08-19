CHENNAI, Tamil Nadu — Grammy-nominated singer Priya Darshini is all set to host a free virtual workshop for aspiring musicians as part of the #DiasporaDiplomacy series by the U.S. Consulate General Chennai.
Darshini will conduct the musical workshop along with the popular band House of Waters, comprising hammered dulcimer artist Max ZT, bass guitarist Moto Fukushima, and drummer Sunny Jain. The Indian American singer Aug. 18 performed virtually for everyone as a part of U.S. Mission India's #DiasporaDiplomacy series.
Expressing happiness at being a part of the #DiasporaDiplomacy series, she said, "I'm deeply honored to be a part of #DiasporaDiplomacy and to be a part of the diverse Indian immigrant community here in America. Having lived in a primarily Maharashtrian and Gujarati neighborhood in a multicultural Mumbai and raised in a modest South-Indian Tamil household, I always felt that I was on the periphery of all these cultures. Moving to America and living in New York City amplified that in fascinating new ways. The periphery offers unique and important perspectives that produce questions of centrality and has been the impetus for so much of my critical thought and my music. It brings me great joy to be able to offer my music as a language to process what so many of us feel."
The #DiasporaDiplomacy series presents prominent Indian Americans discussing their journeys and their role in deepening bonds between the United States and India. The series also highlights the extraordinary contributions of the Indian American community to the U.S. business, academic, innovation, health, and science sectors.
