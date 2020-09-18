Indian American high school seniors Gowri Salem and Ankita Sundaram started an innovative business called Singing Sensations in April 2020 amidst the COVID-19, and used it to help relief organizations through the pandemic.
Salem, the first founder, is in the highest curricular choir at Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville, Illinois, and is also involved with extracurricular music groups such as Chamber Singers and ILMEA. She is also a fully-trained Carnatic singer and has performed many recitals.
Sundaram is also a student at Neuqua Valley High School and she is in the highest choir at Neuqua as well. She is involved with both Chamber Singers and Acapella. Additionally, she has been taking private voice lessons for the past five years, developing her knowledge in technique, sight-reading, and performance.
Both teens have performed in many concerts together, such as the Honorary Crystal concert and the Neuqua Variety show, according to a news release.
Their main goal is to teach kindergarten through ninth graders the fundamentals of singing and the appreciation for performing.
They help students prepare vocal auditions, improve skills and techniques, and teach students fun and interactive music.
By teaching music of the genres western pop/classical and bhajans (Indian devotional), Salem and Sundaram hope to expand the musical knowledge of their students.
After their business launched, they charged a small fee for all students so that significant funds could be donated for COVID relief organizations, the release said.
Initially, it was a struggle to find their first students, but they started marketing their services through social media platforms such as Facebook and their website in order to garner more attention.
When the founders gradually saw more students register from India and the United States, they had a full session successfully running, it said.
From then on, they began to conduct weekly lessons with all of their students and arrange virtual performances. These performances would allow students to master all the skills they have learned by performing; they also can learn new skills from the other performers, the release said.
After their first session ended, more and more students were eager to learn. With this immense growth, they have implemented new ways for students to have fun and know others, and this is through virtual group classes where students can learn technique.
Currently, they have taught 25 students and hosted four virtual recitals. Their students come from Malaysia, New York, Massachusetts, India, Ohio, as well as Illinois, the release said.
In their five months of operation, they have donated about $2,000 to organizations such as Chicago COVID relief, Chinmaya Mission, Action In Africa, UNICEF and others.
More information can be found by visiting www.singingsensations.wixsite.com/voicelessons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.