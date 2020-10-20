Indian American dentist and film director Param Gill has alleged that Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube have banned promotion of his new film, “Bad President,” a satire based on candidate Donald Trump’s 2016 bid for the White House.
“They are killing my right to free speech,” Gill told India-West.
Gill, who co-produced and wrote the film, released the movie Oct. 12 on several streaming platforms, including Vudu, AppleTV, Fandango, and GooglePlay. The satire blends actual news headlines — including Trump’s alleged ties to Russian oligarch Vladimir Putin, his affair with former adult film star Stormy Daniels, and an Access Hollywood tape in which the president made lewd remarks about non-consensual grabbing of a woman’s private parts — with a fictional narrative of Satan, played by comedian Eddie Griffin, attempting to exchange a White House win for the businessman’s soul.
Daniels plays herself in a cameo in the film. Jeff Rector plays candidate Trump; Paul Hines plays his son Donald Trump, Jr; and Mac Hines lampoons Eric Trump.
Melanie Marden plays a puffy-lipped gold-digging Melania Trump, while Becca Buckalew plays obsequious daughter Ivanka. Also lampooned are former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, and campaign staffers Cory Lewandowski and Hope Hicks.
Gill told India-West that he started writing the film in 2017, shortly after Trump was sworn into office. “I live in a town that leans Republican (Ripon, California). On election night, all these god-fearing individuals gave the message that character doesn’t matter. As long as you’re winning, everything is okay.”
The timing of the film release was critical, said Gill. “I wanted people to see who they are voting for,” he said, characterizing his movie as a “deconstruction of a powerful world leader.”
“Everyone is affected by Trump,” said Gill, noting a recent brawl with his two teenagers who were embarrassed to wear masks in public, a necessity to mitigate the spread of COVID. “They said ‘the president said we don’t have to,’” he said.
The filmmaker alleged he has been unable to promote his movie on social media platforms, because of algorithms which flag abusive content and hate speech. He has reached out to Twitter and Facebook, but has received no response. YouTube allegedly told the director his content was shocking, and banned the trailer, according to Gill. But the trailer is currently available on YouTube — https://youtu.be/PGoXOi4UpxM — and has been viewed more than 27,000 times. It has received 147 comments, both positive and negative.
Gill began a marketing campaign on Facebook, but alleged that his ads were frozen. He also alleged that a large number of Republicans were flagging his trailer, prompting artificial intelligence algorithms to delete the content.
“Satire is different from abusive content,” said Gill. “This is censorship and policing like some Communist country,” he stated.
Neither Twitter nor Facebook responded to India-West’s emailed requests for comments. Twitter has posted its guidelines for inappropriate content, which include: dangerous or exploitative content; demeaning or inflammatory content; personal attacks; profanity and vulgarity; and violence. The film itself contains a fair amount of profanity, but the trailer does not.
Facebook has created “community standards,” a guideline to appropriate content. The platform disallows content that is intimidating or exclusionary, or content that degrades or harasses people.
“We want people to be able to talk openly about the issues that matter to them, even if some may disagree or find them objectionable,” said the social media giant, adding, however, that it sometimes allows content that violates its community standards if “it is newsworthy and in the public interest.”
Last year, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic senator from Massachusetts who ran for president, accused Facebook of becoming a “dis-information machine.” Facebook has been criticized for its lack of standards for content on its platform. Its founder Mark Zuckerberg has said he will not police free speech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.