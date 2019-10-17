HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – In appreciation of the next generation of young Indian Americans, who persevere in rejuvenating the ancient Indian cultural programs in the United States, the Leela Dance Collective recently staged a Kathak dance drama performance of “Son of the Wind” at the Ford Theater here.
Kathak (Katha) is a non-verbal dance depiction of a story, through expressions, movements and costumes, accompanied by background narratives both singing and verbal. The program was a magnificent presentation of an episode from the Ramayana, according to a press release: When Ravana abducts Sita to Lanka, and Rama, with the help of Hanuman, wages a devastating war against the evil Ravana to free Sita.
A star-studded galaxy of all female actors, accompanied by several renowned musicians, endeavored to touch Kathak perfection. Since the luminaries were so many, the list would be too long to mention, noted Mandhata Chauhan in the release. Nevertheless, it would suffice it to say that the entire show was a delightful entertainment par excellence to watch, added the release. All the participants rendered a splendid show.
