Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor (l), seen at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals May 22, 2017 in Cannes, France, and British Indian filmmaker Gurinder Chadha, seen at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival at Utah Film Studios Jan. 27 in Park City, Utah, have been named in Variety’s International Women’s Impact Report 2019. (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)