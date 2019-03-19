In honor of International Women’s Day March 8, Variety released its International Women’s Impact Report 2019, which honors 50 trailblazing women from around the world, including Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and British Indian filmmaker Gurinder Chadha.
“Variety once again salutes women making an impact in showbiz around the globe,” the magazine stated. “The women come from all corners of the world, representing the creative and business sectors from China to Nigeria and beyond; their ranks include Oscar and Tony winners, along with power players in executive suites.”
Variety notes Kapoor’s impact in Bollywood, saying the actress, who starred in varied films like “Veere Di Wedding,” “Sanju” and “Pad Man” in 2018, starred in “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga” in 2019, which is Bollywood’s “first mainstream LGBTQIA film.”
“Labels and stereotypes are dangerous and detrimental and it has always been my endeavor to break them,” Kapoor told Variety. “No effort is too small. Someday we are all just going to be memories and it’s my aim to be the best one I possibly can.”
Chadha’s latest film, “Blinded by the Light,” which Warner Bros. acquired at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival for a $15 million-plus deal, will release Aug. 14.
“Probably my best film,” Chadha told Variety about the film. “It has hit the zeitgeist just right.”
For the film, Varity explains, “Chadha adapted her journo friend Sarfraz Manzoor’s memoir, ‘Greetings From Bury Park,’ about a Muslim teen in London who finds salvation in Bruce Springsteen’s music, and included more than a dozen of his songs in the film with the Boss’s blessings.”
However, she told the publication that there was also pressure to deliver a script that was “not only faithful to Springsteen and the book but also true to herself.”
“I never went to film school, I learned on the job,” she said.
Other names that feature in the report include actresses Emily Blunt and Olivia Colman, Italian author Elena Ferrante, German writer-producer Jantje Friese, and the women of “Roma,” Gabriela Rodriguez, Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira.
