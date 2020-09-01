LONDON – Bollywood actress Sonam K. Ahuja is currently in the English capital, and she managed to catch the mush-hyped Christopher Nolan release, “Tenet,” at a theater in the city. She says nothing compares to the big screen and its magic.
Nolan's latest film features Indian actress Dimple Kapadia as a Mumbai arms dealer, along with a powerhouse cast comprising John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.
Ahuja shared a snapshot of a scene featuring Kapadia on Instagram and captioned it: "So I went to watch @tenetfilm in the cinema today. Firstly the incredible experience of watching a film on the big screen is unparalleled. Secondly to watch the luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps. Nothing compares to cinema, the big screen and its magic. Nothing."
Ahuja was last seen in "The Zoya Factor,” which also featured Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan. The film, which is an adaptation of a book of the same name written by Anuja Chauhan, fared below expectations.
Earlier, author Twinkle Khanna said she is super proud of her mother, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia. On Aug. 24, Twinkle took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her mother from the sets of the Hollywood film “Tenet.”
"East Or West, Dimple is the Best! I never thought I would riff on an Anu Malik song but this one had to be done:) #Tenet #ProudDaughter #behindthescenes," Khanna wrote.
Along with it, she shared a brief clip of Kapadia sharing her experience of working with the film's director.
Kapadia's nephew Karan Kapadia also shared the video.
"I'm so proud of you #tenet," Karan captioned the clip.
The movie has been described as "an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage.”
It released in select theaters in the U.S., Europe, and New Zealand.
