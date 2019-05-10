After editing and producing short films and feature-length documentaries, Indian American filmmaker Sonejuhi Sinha created a story that convinced none other than Cynthia Nixon of “Sex and the City’ fame to star in it. The new feature film is a thriller titled, “Stray Dolls.”
The film, which premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival, features Indian actress Geetanjali Thapa in the protagonist’s role of Riz, a recent immigrant from India who picks up a job at a seedy motel where Nixon’s character, Una, is the manager.
The film, in which one petty crime spirals into the next, also features Indian American actor Samrat Chakrabarti.
“Stray Dolls,” written by Sinha and Charlotte Rabate, and produced by Sinha and Rabate alongside Edward Parks, was screened in the narrative competition.
Sinha’s first short film, “Love Comes Later,” premiered in-competition at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival. The New York-based filmmaker developed its feature version, “Stray Dolls,” at Cannes’ NEXTSTEP development labs and the Tribeca Film Fest’s Through Her Lens program, under the mentorship of Dee Rees and Catherine Hardwicke, according to the festival.
“In 2014, when it all got started, I was volunteering for the Women’s Prison Association and just started coming across so many stories. So much research around that subject of incarcerated women. I just found that the numbers of incarcerations have increased by 20 times since the ‘90s,” Sinha told Forbes. “So I started to orbit around those themes and began to craft a fictionalized character from all those true stories to create a character-driven narrative set in the backdrop of motels. Motels are a hotbed of crime but also transient spaces where immigrants and people on the move or homeless come. It’s a very transient world that I wanted to create.”
Sinha, who produced and edited “These Birds Walk” and “Homegoings,” two award-winning documentary feature films that played at several festivals, including SXSW, told the publication that after creating “Love Comes Later,” she started to expand that world into “Stray Dolls.”
“I began to focus on other themes, like what American is right now to outsiders, both Americans and immigrants. I also wanted to play with some thriller genre elements in it. I wanted the universalities for the audience to find the tension and surprise. To find that they were at the edge of their seats while all the while watching a person of color at the center of it and seeing these characters that they'd never seen before who are very complex,” she told Forbes.
Singh also told Forbes that Nixon was “on top of her list” and since she was looking for an authentic Indian character for the main role, she expanded her search. Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is a friend of hers, recommended Thapa for the project, she said, adding that she is also developing a feature and a TV show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.